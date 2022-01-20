Sitka reported 93 new coronavirus cases from Friday to Tuesday, according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services issued Wednesday (1-19-22).

They bring Sitka’s weekly case count to 159. And while DHSS has not updated Sitka’s hospitalization data for several weeks, according to SEARHC representative Maegan Bosak, as of Wednesday morning there were two COVID-positive hospitalizations at Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

To date, the state has reported 1735 coronavirus cases in Sitka, 29 hospitalizations, and six deaths.

Cases in the Sitka School District increased slightly over the weekend. As of Tuesday evening, the district was reporting 28 coronavirus isolations.



According to Mt. Edgecumbe High School superintendent Janelle Vanasse, 33 positive coronavirus cases were discovered as students returned to campus this month. The state-run boarding school’s mitigation plan requires that vaccinated students quarantine until they’ve received a negative test. Unvaccinated students must test twice before leaving quarantine. Most of the positive cases were identified through the initial arrival testing, and a few were identified after students were on campus. As of Monday evening, Vanasse said around 15 students were in isolation or quarantine but the number was ‘an ever moving target.’