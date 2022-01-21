Sitka reported 51 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (1-20-22) according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The new cases bring the city’s seven-day case rate to 161, continuing one of the biggest spikes the community has seen since last summer.

Every municipality in Alaska, including Sitka, is currently in “high alert” for COVID.

Since the start of the pandemic Sitka has reported a total of 1803 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 6 deaths.

On Friday afternoon, the Sitka School District reported that 29 cases associated with the district are currently isolating, up slightly from earlier this week.