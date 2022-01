(Photo courtesy of the Sitka Fine Arts Camp)

Renowned ukulele musician Jake Shimabukuro will be touring Alaska this month, stopping in Sitka on Sunday January 30. Sitka Fine Arts Camp Executive Director Roger Schmidt joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the morning interview to talk about Shimabukuro’s body of work and the concert that’s being hosted by the Sitka Fine Arts Camp.

Tickets to see Jake Shimabukuro at the Sitka Performing Arts Center on Sunday January 30 are available here. Learn more about the artist here.