For just over a year, Ben Hughey has been the executive director of Sitka Trail Works, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving outdoor access for Sitkans, and supporting community health. Having completed most of it’s founding trail plan (Herring Cove, Heart Lake, the Cross Trail network, and many more), the organization is going to “open the floodgates” for ideas for future projects from more neighborhood connectors to backpacking trails to kayaking routes. Learn more about Sitka Trail Works.