Health officials reported 20 new coronavirus cases in Sitka on Monday and Tuesday, taking the 7-day total down to 112.

The decrease may signal that Sitka is on the downside of the omicron spike, but the overall numbers in the state are still quite high. A total of 5,497 new cases were reported in Alaska in just the last two days. And the state health department has added nine deaths to Alaska’s total, pushing that number to 1,048 for the pandemic. The fatalities confirm that COVID-19 continues to be dangerous to Alaska’s seniors: Four of the latest victims were over 80, three were over 70, one was in her 60s, and one was in her 50s.

Hospitalizations in the state are also up: 129 people are hospitalized with COVID in Alaska, 4 of them on ventilators.

The state health department continues to advise that vaccination remains the number-one tool against pandemic. Currently, 64-percent of Alaskans over the age of 5 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

You can learn more about how to get vaccinated in Sitka by visiting the KCAW Coronavirus Information hub.