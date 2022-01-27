Sitka PD blocked off Sealing Cove facilities this morning , following the discovery of blood and a weapon on a float in the harbor (KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

Sitka Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sealing Cove Harbor today (1-27-22).

Dispatch received a call this morning at around 8:30 am, that blood and a weapon had been found on one of the harbor’s floats.

According to police spokesperson Serena Wild, responders located the body of a deceased man, later identified as 66-year-old Don Petro, on the rocks, by the Alice Loop side of the harbor.

Police closed the harbor to the public this morning during the investigation and recovery, but have since reopened the facility.

Next of kin have been notified, and Petro’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner Office to determine the cause of death.

KCAW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

This story was updated with the identity of the deceased at 3:30pm on 1/27/22

Tash Kimmell is a Report for America Corps Member