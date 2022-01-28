Sitka saw a spike in coronavirus cases late this week, with 93 new cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday, according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.



The data published on Friday (1-28-22) pushes Sitka’s weekly case count up to 137. Sitka remains in “high alert” with an indoor mask mandate until fewer than 9 cases are reported over a week-long period. And Wednesday was a record-breaker with 70 cases– the most coronavirus cases the community has reported in one day since the pandemic began.



January’s on track to break records too. Previously, the month with the most COVID cases was July 2021, during Sitka’s first COVID surge driven by the arrival of the delta variant. January has now exceeded July’s record by nearly 150 cases, and is very close to reaching the total number of cases reported over last July and August.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 1939 coronavirus cases, 29 hospitalizations, and six deaths.