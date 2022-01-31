Sitka reported 30 new coronavirus cases from Friday to Sunday (1-30-22) according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. These new cases bring the communities seven day case rate to 143, keeping Sitka in high alert.

As of Friday (1-28-22) 28 of those cases were associated with the Sitka School district.

Statewide, Alaska is seeing a steady uptick in positive cases, with every borough except for Skagway in a high alert level. Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported a total of 1970 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 6 deaths