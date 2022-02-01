Dash Hillgartner works in the “Study Away” office of UAS, which covers both study abroad programs and exchange programs. Hillgartner says the university has exchange programs in over 50 different countries, including the U.S. and its territories. Studying abroad can be affordable: Students pay the same tuition they would at UAS, and all scholarships and support that is applicable at UAS is applicable to international programs. Students must be in good academic standing to apply. Visit the Study Away program for more information.