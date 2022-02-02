Sitka reported 58 positive coronavirus cases between Monday and Tuesday (2-1-22) according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, bringing the city’s seven-day case rate to 181.

As of Monday (2-1-22) 19 cases were associated with the Sitka School District, 9 less than last week’s total.

Statewide, Alaska is still struggling with high case rates, reporting a total of 1814 new cases yesterday and 151 current hospitalizations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sitka reported a total of 2,028 cases, 29 hospitalization and 6 deaths.