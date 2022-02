32 new coronavirus cases were reported Sitka between Wednesday and Thursday (1-3-22) according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The city’s seven day case rate now stands at 120, down from 137 last week.

Statewide, every municipality is in high COVID alert. Alaska reported 1566 new cases yesterday/Thursday (2-3-22), and 160 current hospitalizations.

Since the onset of the pandemic Sitka has reported a total of 2060 positive case, 29 hospitalizations and 6 deaths.