The Sitka Seed Library is about community knowledge-sharing. Most of the seeds are donated by expert gardeners, and their understanding of what works best will be collected in a binder: “We’re disseminating everything you know about seeds,” says O’Connell. (KCAW/Robert Woolsey)

Margot O’Connell is a librarian who’s branching out from books to seeds. Following a national trend, O’Connell is starting a seed library at the Sitka Public Library, to be called the “Sitka Seed Library.” O’Connell says the project is still mostly in the “gathering” stage, but should be open to the public as of today (2-8-22), with a limited supply of seeds. Registration is open to anyone, no library card is needed.