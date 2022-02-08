Margot O’Connell is a librarian who’s branching out from books to seeds. Following a national trend, O’Connell is starting a seed library at the Sitka Public Library, to be called the “Sitka Seed Library.” O’Connell says the project is still mostly in the “gathering” stage, but should be open to the public as of today (2-8-22), with a limited supply of seeds. Registration is open to anyone, no library card is needed.
