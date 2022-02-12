The Sitka Conservation Society is holding its annual meeting on Sunday, February 13th, on Zoom. Policy Director Katie Riley joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the event, a celebration of the organization’s past year’s work and looking forward to what is on the horizon for 2022. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020