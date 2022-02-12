From the Archive: In October 2019, SCS’s Katie Riley gave a presentation on the history of the Roadless Rule. Riley works as SCS’s policy director, and she joined us on the Morning Interview to discuss the organization’s upcoming annual meeting. (KCAW/Snider)





The Sitka Conservation Society is holding its annual meeting on Sunday, February 13th, on Zoom. Policy Director Katie Riley joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the event, a celebration of the organization’s past year’s work and looking forward to what is on the horizon for 2022. Listen here: