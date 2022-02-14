February 16 marks Elizabeth Peratrovich Day. It’s been 77 years since the Tlingit civil rights leader’s instrumental work brought about the passage of Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act– the first of its kind in the United States.



Former Alaska Native Sisterhood Grand President Paulette Moreno and ANS Secretary Karen Lucas joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss plans to honor the civil right’s icon and her legacy. Listen here:

The line-up for Wednesday’s parade begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Crescent Harbor shelter, ending at ANB Hall with an ‘open mic’ event, followed by a live broadcast at 6 p.m. broadcast on Raven Radio. Those with questions about any of the events can call Karen Lucas at 907-747-7803.