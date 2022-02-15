After a three year hiatus, “Discover Your Potential” returned to Blatchley Middle School this month. Typically the program happens every two years, bringing students opportunities to take courses in everything from beading and baking, to self-defense and podcasting. KCAW’s Katherine Rose stopped by on the last day of the program and brings us this audio postcard. Listen here:
