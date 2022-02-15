A Sitka man has been indicted on numerous charges, after attempting to burn down a trailer owned by his former employer.

The Sitka Grand Jury indicted 32-year old Osman Ariel Casco on January 6 on one count of burglary in the first degree, one count of attempted arson in the second degree, and one count of criminal mischief.

According to court records, Sitka Police responded to a trailer in the 1300 block of Sawmill Creek Road, where the owner was confronting Casco, who had moved out three days prior after being fired from a restaurant. Officers entered the residence and observed significant damage to the property, and found gasoline had been poured over the floors. In one of the bedrooms, officers found a mostly empty red gas can with its cap off.

Casco reportedly admitted to officers that he planned to burn the place down, but his lighter wouldn’t work.

Police arrested Casco, and he is currently being held in the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau, pending $5,000 bail. His trial has been scheduled in Sitka Superior Court the week of Mar 7, 2022.

Other cases in the Sitka Court in recent weeks

The Sitka Grand Jury on January 6 indicted 26-year old Matthew E. Spiegle on one count of failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer in the first degree. The charge is a class C felony when – according to the indictment – when the defendant “knowingly failed to stop as soon as practical… and created a substantial and unjustifiable risk of harm to a person or property while failing to stop.”

Spiegle was released on bond and is awaiting trial the week of May 2, 2022.

In December, the Sitka Grand Jury indicted 31-year old Glen Roland Jones, on one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, and two counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the fourth degree – all felony charges related to heroin and other narcotics.

Jones is in custody at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau. His trial is scheduled for the week of May 2, 2022.

Also indicted in December, 24-year old Fischer M. Tresham, on one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, and one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the fourth degree – all felony charges related to the possession and delivery of heroin.

Tresham is in custody at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau. His trial is scheduled for the week of Mar 7, 2022 in Sitka Superior Court.