(KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

A caravan of about 50 cars and trucks drove through Sitka on Saturday (2-14-22), as a show of solidarity with truckers who’ve been protesting coronavirus mandates in Canada. The “Freedom Convoy” gathered at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park, before driving down Sawmill Creek Road, then down Halibut Point Road, and back through town, ending on Japonski Island. Many participants honked their horns and adorned their cars with American flags, and homemade signs condemning mask and vaccine mandates.

(KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

Earlier this month, hundreds gathered in Petersburg for a convoy in support of the truckers in Ottawa, and calling for an end to health mandates and COVID mitigation measures, locally.