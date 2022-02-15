Sitka reported 10 new coronavirus cases over the weekend (2/11/22-2/13/22), according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.



The 10 cases continue to push down Sitka’s 7-day average, which now stands at 64 COVID cases reported in the last week. That’s the lowest weekly case count since last December, before omicron caused the biggest COVID outbreak to-date in Sitka. And hospitalizations have remained relatively low throughout January and early February, compared to the delta outbreak last summer. As of Monday (2-14-22), one person was hospitalized with COVID at Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

SInce the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 2163 coronavirus cases in Sitka. 6,698 Sitkans have received at least one dose of vaccine. 3,589 Sitkans have received booster shots.