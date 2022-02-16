SNEP students endured an afternoon downpour to honor Peratrovich. (KCAW/Rose)

February 16 marks Elizabeth Peratrovich Day. It’s been 77 years since the Tlingit civil rights leader’s instrumental work brought about the passage of Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act — the first of its kind in the United States. Amid heavy afternoon rain, Sitkans marched in a parade from Crescent Harbor to ANB Hall, then heard speeches at an open mic event to honor the civil rights leader and her legacy.

A parade participant holds a photo of the civil rights leader. (KCAW/Rose)

Local activists known as “The Herring Protectors” joined the parade to celebrate Peratrovich’s legacy. (KCAW/Rose)

Listen to KCAW’s interview with events organizers here, and tune in for a special broadcast at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, on Raven Radio.