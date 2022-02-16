February 16 marks Elizabeth Peratrovich Day. It’s been 77 years since the Tlingit civil rights leader’s instrumental work brought about the passage of Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act — the first of its kind in the United States. Amid heavy afternoon rain, Sitkans marched in a parade from Crescent Harbor to ANB Hall, then heard speeches at an open mic event to honor the civil rights leader and her legacy.
