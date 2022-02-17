(Photo Courtesy of Boys Run)

Boys Run I toowú klatseen is a ten-week social-emotional learning program, with lessons held twice per week after school. The place-based curriculum includes three parts: a sense of self and knowing one’s worth; healthy communication and relationships; and positive decision making, teamwork, and community. The season culminates in a community project and 5K Fun Run in May. Coaches Johnny Elliot and Brooks Olesek joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to give a preview of this year’s program. Listen here:

To register, go to boysrun.org and click on the register tab, or pick up an application in the Keet Gooshi Heen front office. Scholarships are available, no questions asked. The deadline to apply is February 20th.