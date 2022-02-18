Swimmers observe their classmates in a race with Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, who gave competitors a head-start before diving into the Mt. Edgecumbe Aquatic Center pool (KCAW/Rose)

Basketball season is in full swing in Southeast Alaska. Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey for the Morning Interview to share high school basketball updates. Their conversation goes swimmingly when the two discuss Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby’s visit to Sitka at the end of January.



