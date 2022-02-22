Mt. Edgecumbe High School opened in the former Naval Air Station used during WWII. (The Library of Congress)

Mt. Edgecumbe High School wrapped up a week of celebration in honor of the institution’s founding – 75 years ago on February 22, 1947. “Founders Week” events were more private than past years, due to the COVID pandemic, but no less engaging for the student body.

Jessica Twydell is the residential vice-principal at Mt. Edgecumbe High School. Last Friday, she ran down the list of 75th Anniversary Founders Week events.

“On Monday we had a snowflake formline class that was offered to students. On Tuesday we did a gathering with the entire school down in the gym. We had a keynote speaker Mary Sussuk Huntington as well as a Native Youth Olympics demonstration. On Wednesday we did on campus at Mt. Edgecumbe – in-school only in recognition of COVID – Elizabeth Peratrovich Day Parade, followed by a banquet. And then last night Thursday we did our gathering of cultures over at the Performing Arts Center. Tonight (Friday 2-18-22) we’ve got Smoke Signals going on over at the Coliseum. Saturday we’ve got a Founders dance which will be held outside for students. And on Sunday, we’ve got a traditional foods potluck.“

The school was founded after the Second World War, on February 22, 1947 in the former home of the Sitka Naval Air Station. Mt. Edgecumbe was originally operated by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. It closed for a few years in the 1980s before being reopened by the State of Alaska Department of Education and Early Development. Its superintendent is appointed by the State Board of Education.

