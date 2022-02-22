A Sitka man will serve six years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 drug hit.

39-year old Porter Wayne Treadway was sentenced in Sitka Superior Court on February 17, on a conviction of burglary in the first degree.

Five related counts of robbery and assault with intent to cause serious injury were dismissed.

Treadway was one of seven accomplices in an incident in March of 2018, which sent a Sitka woman to the hospital with gunshot wounds in both legs, for failing to pay a debt for illegal drugs.

The shooter in the incident was Christina Quintana, who was convicted in both state and federal courts, and who will serve over twenty years without parole.

Treadway was also convicted in federal court for his role in the incident, on charges of drug conspiracy.

As with Quintana, Treadway will serve his state and federal sentences concurrently.