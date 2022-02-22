In honor of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, Teen-led, Sitka Youth Leadership Committee’s new “healthy me, healthy we” campaign aims to promote healthy relationships and educate young people about the warning signs of abuse. SYLC’s adult facilitator, Emma Thompson and SYLC members Kallan Hill and Zoe Trafton join KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the committees mission. Listen Below:

For more information about SYLC visit their website. For resources about teen dating violence call SAFV at 747-3370 or visit loveisrespect.org.