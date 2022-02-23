Ali Trueworthy is a grad student from Oregon State University who’s been here in Sitka for the past four months doing research on ocean wave energy conversion and its potential applications. She’s hosting a talk about her work so far at 5:30 p.m. on February 24th at the Science Center Mill Building. Trueworthy is interested in community-based design. She and her mentor, Molly Grear, are launching a design study this spring, and want to involve Sitkans in the workshops to develop a wave-energy project for the community. (She’ll be at the Beak Restaurant 4-7 p.m. March 10 to answer questions, and sign people up.)
