Filmmaker, Liz Mackenize and Andrew Thoms join KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss upcoming virtual screenings of “The Singing Planet.” Encounters North and Sitka Conservation Society are partnering for a special virtual screening of the film, which follows anthropologist and storyteller Richard Nelson and author and sound recordist Hank Lentfer through an immersion in wild sounds and the wild places that give rise to them. Listen Below:

Virtual screenings will take place through Sunday February 27. To watch, sign up for tickets at wildchorus.org, sitkawild.org or the SCS facebook page. For information on how to donate, and more content visit encountersnorth.org. A special live Q&A session with Lentfer and filmmaker Liz McKenzie is 7 p.m. Friday, February 25. All donations will be matched by SCS. Email liz.creativeworks@gmail.com for more information.