Today, (2-24-22) President Biden is set to address the American people after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. Leaders across the world have condemned Russia’s actions, and Biden on Wednesday night promised new “consequences” over the invasion. Watch live here or listen on Raven Radio at 9:30 a.m. AKST.
