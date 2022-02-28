This winter, dancers at the Sitka Studio of Dance put away their Nutcracker costumes and began preparations for the annual Fireweed Dance Theatre performance. Director Melinda McAdams and dancer Aitana Gluth joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the show. Listen here:

The Fireweed Dance Theater performs at the Sitka Performing Arts Center this Satuday, March 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door.