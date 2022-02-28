Local students can now apply for a new local scholarship, the “Tulong Aral” Filipino Scholarship. “Tulong Aral” is a Tagalog phrase that can be translated to “help learning” or “support education.” Kari Sagel and Grace Nabua joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the new scholarship fund. Listen here:

Applicants to the Sitka “Tulong Aral” Filipino Scholarship must be graduating Sitka School District seniors. The scholarship is open to students of Filipino heritage pursuing post-secondary education, training, or certifications. Applications are due on March 31, 2022. Click here to apply or learn more.