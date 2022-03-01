Sitka High School has won its sixth straight state championship in Drama, Debate, and Forensics (aka “DDF”) in February. Coaches Christian Litten (named Coach of the Year), Amy Ainslie, and team captain Darby Osborne (who won Student of the Year) discuss the team’s secret sauce.
