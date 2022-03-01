A Sitka Grand Jury indicted three people last week (2-24-22) on six felony drug charges, after police seized an estimated $40,000 worth of heroine, meth and opioids during a home search.

Court documents detail the circumstances that led to the arrests of 34-year-old Stephen Poitra, 24-year-old Alexis Nelson, and 31-year-old Justin Osbakken. In an affidavit, Sitka Police Officer Jayson Christner wrote that on February 15, police searched Osbakken’s home, after receiving an anonymous tip along with a tip from a Juneau officer on the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs – or SEACAD – task force.



They found around 28 grams of heroin, under two grams of methamphetamine, and over 200 blue pills, which look like prescription oxycodone. Police suspected the pills were counterfeit, and actually the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. Sitka Police don’t have the technology to field test for fentanyl. The pills along with the heroin and meth were sent to the state crime lab for analysis.

Poitra and Nelson were both indicted on two class A felony counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, for distributing heroin and opioids. Nelson also received one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree, for methamphetamine, a class B felony.

Nelson, Poitra and Justin Osbakken each received two counts of conspiracy misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree- for both heroin and opioids, a class B felony.

Osbakken received an additional charge of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the fourth degree- for the distribution of controlled substances from his home- a class C felony.