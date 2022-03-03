Title image of ArtChange, Inc.’s short film “Benefits and Impacts.” The shorts are part of a larger documentary film project called Cruise Boom.

Filmmakers Ellen Frankenstein and Atman Mehta have completed two short films, both of which will be folded into a larger documentary called Cruise Boom, which examines the impact of the rapid expansion of cruise ship tourism expected this summer. Watch the films “Preparation” and “Benefits and Impacts” online at ArtChange, Inc.