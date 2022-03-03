Filmmakers Ellen Frankenstein and Atman Mehta have completed two short films, both of which will be folded into a larger documentary called Cruise Boom, which examines the impact of the rapid expansion of cruise ship tourism expected this summer. Watch the films “Preparation” and “Benefits and Impacts” online at ArtChange, Inc.
