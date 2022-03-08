Jay Stillwell is the marketing director for the Sitka Sound Science Center. After a two-years’ absence, the Center’s “Food Web Cruise” will depart from Sitka’s Crescent Harbor at 8:30 a.m. April 2. A fundraiser for November’s “Whalefest” symposium, the Food Web Cruise is an unparalleled opportunity to view the richness of life in Sitka Sound as the herring return to spawn. Find ticket information, and learn more about the Food Web Cruise.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020