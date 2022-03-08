Jay Stillwell is the marketing director for the Sitka Sound Science Center. After a two-years’ absence, the Center’s “Food Web Cruise” will depart from Sitka’s Crescent Harbor at 8:30 a.m. April 2. A fundraiser for November’s “Whalefest” symposium, the Food Web Cruise is an unparalleled opportunity to view the richness of life in Sitka Sound as the herring return to spawn. Find ticket information, and learn more about the Food Web Cruise.