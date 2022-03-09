Margot O’Connell is the adult services librarian at Sitka Public Library. A new video streaming service called Kanopy is now available at SPL, and free for a year for all (resident) library card holders. There’s a 10-movie per month limit for adults, and unlimited content for children. Other library events coming up: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, author John Straley discusses his lastest novel “So Far and Good”; Thursday, March 17, Callie Simmons will give a Zoom presentation on hiking the Oregon Coast; and Tuesday, March 22, the library will host the Adult Spelling Bee. And yes, there will be a Peeps Diorama contest!