Since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24, more than 2 million Ukrainians have been displaced. Alexander Donstov and his daughter, Natalia, live in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city which has been surrounded by Russian forces. After a long journey, the pair arrived in Sitka on Wednesday (3-9-22) to stay with Donstov’s other daughter, Dasha Pearson. Despite uncertainty over the future of Ukraine, Pearson told KCAW “We are calling it a family visit for now.”
