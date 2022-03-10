A welcome at Sitka’s airport from local Ukrainian Dmitry Rudas for Alexander Donstov and his daughter Natalia Donstova, sister of Sitkan Dasha Pearson. Friend Lakota Harden also welcomed the pair. (Jennifer Younger-Rudas photo)

Since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24, more than 2 million Ukrainians have been displaced. Alexander Donstov and his daughter, Natalia, live in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city which has been surrounded by Russian forces. After a long journey, the pair arrived in Sitka on Wednesday (3-9-22) to stay with Donstov’s other daughter, Dasha Pearson. Despite uncertainty over the future of Ukraine, Pearson told KCAW “We are calling it a family visit for now.”