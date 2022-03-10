Jeff Budd is with the Friends of the Sitka Public Library, and Margot O’Connell is the adult services librarian. The Adult Spelling Bee is a “team event” (one or two members per team, $20 per person), with additional fees for using an optional lifeline. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Prizes for the top finishers. All proceeds benefit the 100th Anniversary of the Sitka Public Library next year. To sign up, call Budd at 747-4821 or email jbudd3500@gmail.com
