

Sitka Fine Arts Camp will present roots powerhouse duo The Small Glories featuring musicians Cara Luft & JD Edwards. A musical tour-de-force partnership planted on the Canadian Prairies, and recipients of the 2020 International Folk Awards Artist of the Year. Sitka Fine Arts Camp Program Director, Kenley Jackson and band member Cara Luft join KCAW’s Meredith Redick to promote the upcoming concert. Listen below:

The concert is 7pm, Friday, March 18 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets $20.