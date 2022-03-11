Dylan Crenna of the Sitka Wolves attempts to drive past MEHS’s Keenan Kashevarof, in Eastern Conference 3A basketball action March 11, 2022 at Mt. Edgecumbe High School. (KCAW/Woolsey)

The Mt. Edgecumbe Braves squeaked out a 1-point win over the Sitka Wolves Friday afternoon (3-11-22), to score a berth at the state tournament in Anchorage.

The Braves won 43-42, in a game that saw them consistently pull away from the Wolves, only to see the gap narrowed under strong shooting from the 3-point line for Sitka.

Mt. Edgecumbe will face Houston at 8:30 tonight (Friday 3-11-22) in a possible title game for the Eastern 3A Conference championship. Houston so far is undefeated in the double-elimination tournament. If Edgecumbe wins tonight, the two teams will square off again Saturday morning to determine the number 1 and 2 seeds from the region headed to Anchorage for the state tournament next week.

The Sitka Lady Wolves are also undefeated so far in the tournament. Sitka will play the Redington Lady Huskies at 6:45 p.m. tonight. Like the Mt. Edgecumbe Braves, the Redington girls have worked their way up through the loser’s bracket to have a shot at the title. If they beat Sitka tonight, there will be a second game – also on Saturday.

The Eastern Conference Regional Tournament (formerly known as the 3A Region V Tournament) is being held at the BJ McGillis Field House on the campus of Mt. Edgecumbe High School. Face coverings for spectators are required. Saturday game times will be announced depending on the outcomes of tonight’s games. The state 3A tournament in Anchorage begins March 23 at the Alaska Airlines Center.