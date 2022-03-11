(Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)

The Kake high school boys basketball team brought home the 1A regional championship last week, and also brought home several positive COVID cases.

The Kake Thunderbirds traveled to Juneau for the small schools regional basketball tournament March 2-5 at Thunder Mountain high school. Thunder Mountain’s activities director, Luke Adams, told KCAW that masks were mandatory for spectators and non-playing team members, but optional for players on the court.

Following the player’s return, Kake experienced one of its biggest outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic, with 32 active cases reported as of today/Friday, March 11.

The city is offering antigen tests to those who believe they’ve been exposed or are experiencing symptoms, as well as preventive measures for the elderly and immunocompromised.

The next booster and children’s vaccine clinic will take place April 1.

All Kake city schools are currently implementing remote learning and will continue to do so through next week.

KCAW also reached out to the Alaska School Activities Association for comment. Basketball director Isaiah Vreeman responded in an email that ASAA (ah-saw) was unaware of the outbreak, but since the state 1A tournament was more than 10 days away, “this might not be an issue.”

The state 1A/2A tournament will be held March 16-19 in Anchorage at the Alaska Airlines Center and the UAA Seawolf Sports complex.

Tash Kimmell is a Report for America Corps Member