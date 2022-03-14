Sitka Monthly Grind and Greater Sitka Arts Council will be hosting its first live show since the beginning of the pandemic at Harrigan Centennial Hall this weekend. The show will feature original works of art in music, dance, writing, and visual art, with a hybrid of both live and pre-recorded performances. Vern Culp, J. Bradley and Jeanne Stolberg join KCAW’s Meredith Redick to discuss what listeners can expect if they attend the show. Listen Below:

The show will begin at 7 pm, on Sat. March 19. Tickets are $5, available at Old Harbor Books and at the door. Limited seating – Social distancing and masks are highly encouraged.