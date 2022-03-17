Sitka Tribe of Alaska and Central Council of Tlingit & Haida will be cohosting a Heritage and Cultural Tourism Conference at Harrigan Centennial Hall later this month. The conference will involve many Tribal nations from across Alaska, and the country, and lead attendees in sessions highlighting tourism and cultural inclusion, intellectual property rights, and how to work with the cruise industry. STA’s Camille Ferguson joins KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming conference and how to get involved. Listen here:

The Heritage and Cultural Tourism Conference will be a three day event from March 29-31 at Harrigan Centennial Hall, and is open to the public. For more information or to register for the event, visit the website .