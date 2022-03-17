Of the short video Ukrainian President Zelensky showed to the US Congress, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said, “If that didn’t touch the heart and the core of every one of us, then we didn’t have our eyes open.”

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of the United States Congress Wednesday morning (3-16-22). It was a galvanizing moment for that institution, and possibly for the world.

Zelensky delivered his remarks from his embattled capital in Kyiv, where he has led the resistance to the Russian invasion which began on February 24.

KCAW spoke to US Senator Lisa Murkowski later Wednesday afternoon, to hear her thoughts on Zelensky’s address.

“It is pretty compelling to to listen to a man — to look at a man — and to know that all around him in his capital, buildings are being are being bombed, people are dying on the streets and in their apartments,” Murkowski said. “And he is standing there before the free world asking for help and support, reminding us of the values that the people of Ukraine are fighting for. They’re fighting for the same values that Americans hold dear — and to remember that, as we provide the aid and support for him. And so I have been moved to say, we must do everything that we can to help the people of Ukraine because their fight is the fight of the free world.”

Following Zelensky’s remarks, President Biden announced another $800 million in aid to Ukraine.

Sen. Murkowski said that anyone who wasn’t swayed by President Zelensky’s argument should watch the short video he played for the joint session of Congress. “If that didn’t touch the heart and the core of every one of us, then we didn’t have our eyes open,” she said.