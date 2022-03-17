Second-round action between the MEHS Braves and the Sitka Wolves, during the Eastern Conference 3A Tournament in Sitka March 9-12, 2022. (KCAW/Woolsey)

Daily Sitka Sentinel sports editor Garland Kennedy joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss the highlights of the Eastern Conference 3A Basketball Tournament in Sitka. The Mt. Edgecumbe Braves won a second-seed berth at the state tournament (behind undefeated Houston), and the Sitka Lady Wolves will go to state the number-one seed from the region.