Daily Sitka Sentinel sports editor Garland Kennedy joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss the highlights of the Eastern Conference 3A Basketball Tournament in Sitka. The Mt. Edgecumbe Braves won a second-seed berth at the state tournament (behind undefeated Houston), and the Sitka Lady Wolves will go to state the number-one seed from the region.
