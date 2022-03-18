(Photo courtesy of the Sitka Sound Science Center)

Later this month, the Sitka Sound Science Center is throwing open the doors of its herbarium cabinets, to display its hidden botanical treasures. Science Center Education Director Janet Clark and Executive Director Lisa Busch joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss upcoming programs at the center, including the “Behind the Scenes of Botany” event on March 24 and a volunteer event on April 7. Listen here: