The Sitka Sound Sac Roe herring fishery goes on two-hour notice at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (3-22-22). That means a fishery could be announced at any time.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game conducted two aerial surveys over the weekend but, according to a department press release, surveyors didn’t observe any herring or spawn.



On Sunday (3-20-22), they conducted one test set, finding the fish to be around 140 grams on average with just under 10 percent mature roe.

To kick off the fishery, ADF&G will hold a meeting on Zoom from 5:30-7:30 tonight. Click here to attend the virtual meeting.