Was it Miss Scarlet in the billiards room with a candlestick? Or Professor Plum in the conservatory with a lead pipe? Find out this weekend, at Sitka Community Theater’s “Clue: On Stage” — a farce-meets-murder mystery adapted from the movie of the same name. Bailey Craig, Drew Larson, and Shannon Haugland joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the show, happening this Friday through Sunday at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Listen here:

GSAC Sitka Community Theater presents Clue at 7 p.m. on March 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. on March 27 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased here or at Old Harbor Books. Masks are required to attend the performance.