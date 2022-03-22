When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (3-22-22) it will consider amending recently-adopted rules allowing all-terrain vehicles on local streets.

ATVs became street-legal in Sitka last month, with restrictions, including obtaining a local permit and police inspection of the vehicle. But some assembly members were concerned that the new law left a window open for a tour business to rent out ATVs.



The amendment would prohibit renting or leasing ATVs for things like driving, tours, or hauling freight – among other activities – on local roads. The assembly considered a similar ordinance at its last meeting, but it was pulled from consideration before the assembly voted, to clarify the legal language around what constitutes “commercial use.”

The updated ordinance spells things out more definitively. The law would not apply to using an ATV for a business or employment activity when the ATV is not “under hire” or being rented out. That means people could still drive their ATVs to and from their workplace, and businesses could use their own ATVs for carrying loads.

In other business tonight, the Sitka Assembly will consider a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits in residential zones.



The Sitka Assembly meets at 5 p.m. tonight at Harrigan Centennial Hall for a work session with Visit Sitka. Raven News will broadcast the regular meeting live at 6 p.m. following Alaska News Nightly.

