Sitka reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Monday and Tuesday (3-22-22). That makes 30 COVID cases reported to the Alaska Department of Health and Socials services in the last week.

The state’s health department is still reporting COVID cases three times a week. Beginning in April, it will shift to weekly reporting, releasing new virus statistics on Wednesdays.



Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 2320 coronavirus cases, 29 hospitalizations and six deaths. Sitka’s vaccine stats are still hovering in the same place– around 75 percent of Sitka residents of all ages have completed their primary vaccine series. Only 43 percent have received a booster dose.

Sitka’s COVID alert level will remain at medium while the community is reporting more than 17 new infections in seven days, and there are no hospital admissions.