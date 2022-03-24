Ashley Snookes is the Programs Director for Spruce Root, Inc., a regional business incubator. Snookes discusses three of her organization’s events planned for the Heritage & Cultural Tourism Conference March 29-31 in Sitka: A “Path to Prosperity” panel, a Business Toolkit for Alaska Native artists, and a Alaska Native Artists and Tourism Buyers Networking Event. Spruce Root, Inc., sees cultural tourism as one way to build a sustainable economy in Southeast Alaska.