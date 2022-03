An intrepid team of pre-teen paranormal investigators follow their hearts (and noses!) to discover the truth behind a recent disturbance at the local public library. Young Performers Theater presents the play Ghostwriters next week at Odess Theater.



YPT Director Zeke Blackwell joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss the upcoming show. Listen here:

Catch Ghostwriters at Odess Theater April 1-3. Tickets available at Old Harbor Books or online.